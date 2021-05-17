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AwPT = All-ways Pursuing Truth, May 16, Today's Hot Topics clarified by John Lord and Holly Seeliger
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1 view • May 17, 2021
Keen insights on today's controversial events, with Cal Fire Capt. John Lord, and the amazing Holly Seeliger. Lots to see and learn here, to save your sanity...
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