My Ex-Wife Destroyed Me!

"It’s Father’s Day. Does a sperm and money donor count?





"I once had a wife and two daughters. My younger daughter died of cancer at fourteen. During her illness, the three girls (mother and daughters) ran away. I had no clue they would do such a thing other than that I knew they were hostile to me, or, more accurately, their mother was determined to get rid of me and have total control over "her" ill daughter, who she was convinced she could save. She alienated her daughters from their father (me) by crying to them and pretending all was okay to me, other than the real problem of a dying child, her favorite. My reality and existence were abuse to them! The trist was between my ex-wife and younger daughter, since her birth. I was an outsider.





"I was served divorce papers a week after our daughter died, with false accusations of sexual abuse (never, and never violent). The house was sold, the assets split, and most of my remaining assets were transferred by force of law for my fifteen-year-old daughter's education and life. I never saw her again because the feminized “family” court allowed her to choose not to see her father, the cause of her poor crying mother's unhappiness. The court denied my rights. I paid for her life and university education but never saw her, her mother, or money again. My mother, sister, and friends were shut off from contact or communication. I could do nothing to protect my daughter. Any attempt to contact would have instigated police action.





"After ten years, when my mother was dying, I left a phone message for my daughter about the situation. I lived fifty miles away. Soon, the police turned up to serve a restraining order and “remove my guns and ammo” (I had none). I fought the restraining order in court, so one was never issued (amazing), but that was the end of my longing for fatherhood.





"I wonder if my ex-wife ever feels any remorse for her lies, deceit, betrayal, and emotional violence against me (and her daughters). I suspect she feels sanctimoniously virtuous and justified that she is a "good mother protecting her daughter”… on anti-depressants! Are there ever any consequences for mothers who alienate their children from their fathers? I don’t know of any adult that would dare to confront her.





"At least I was liberated from a miserable marriage and family. I now have a wonderful life with an intelligent and kind woman who pampers and spoils me every day, not just on Father’s Day."





