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What Conservatives Say To... Democratic Baby Deniers (Rush's Fem-A-Nazi)...
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130 views • February 23, 2021
The Killing of Babies Is the worst crime against God's Humanity. When will be the recognition for all the dead? This sin is eternal for the child and for the mother unless there is repentance. This sin cannot be prayed for by others only the parents can atone...
The Litmos Test For God's People... If you support the killing of babies no good you Do will ever be recognized by God. Fema-A-Nazi's Beware, God Is Comming To Judge His Own...
The Litmos Test For God's People... If you support the killing of babies no good you Do will ever be recognized by God. Fema-A-Nazi's Beware, God Is Comming To Judge His Own...
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