2 weeks is a long time in Politics

Lindsey Graham on Feb. 14: "You're the ally I've been hoping for all my life. Not one American has d*ed defending Ukraine."
"I'm very proud to have you as our ally."
Lindsey Graham on Feb. 28: "I don't know if we can ever do business with Zelensky again. I think most Americans saw a guy that they would not wanna go in business with."
