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Rockefeller Lock Step 2010 Now in Progress: Justin Trudeau Denies Canada is Building COVID19 Internment Camps
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211 views • October 28, 2020
Many on-line rumors persist that here in Canada the Federal (Liberal Government) has sent out 'Request For Information' forms to competing countries looking to build COVID 19 Concentration/Camps across Canada. The forms are legitimate and they clearly show that the government under Justin Comrad Trudeau are looking to build Quarantine Camps in Canada. When Independent Member of Provincial Parliament Randy Hillier asked a question (about these Internment Camps being requsted) in the Ontario Legislature in early October he was responded to by the Ontario Conservative Government with vagueness and in the end his mic was turned off. If these 'camps' are being built, they are being built for more then 14 day observation requirements. There is something more sinister going on and with each passing day Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is losing his transparency here in Canada and I for one have lost confidence in him... ever since it came out during the last election campaign that he wore 'black face'. I just don't or can't trust him looking out with me, nor do I have any faith on Ontario Premier Doug Ford and how he is handling the Scamdemic.
Related video:
Questions: What's Going On???
Randy Hillier
https://youtu.be/AzWLlfwfD4Y
Related Links:
Hal Turner Radio Show
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/canada-going-tyrannical-2nd-total-lockdown-isolation-camps-for-refusers
The Millenium Report: Rockefeller Lock Step 2010
http://themillenniumreport.com/2020/07/rockefeller-lockstep-2010-was-blueprint-for-2020-covid-19-pandemic/
Biill Gates ID 2020
https://id2020.org/
https://orientalreview.org/2020/04/29/bill-gates-vaccinations-microchips-and-patent-060606/
https://www.fredericknewspost.com/news/politics_and_government/military/fort-detrick-laboratory-restored-to-full-operations-after-being-shut-down-by-cdc/article_fcee204f-1493-52fb-ba9b-f80cb00da727.html
https://accesswinnipeg.com/2020/01/did-chinese-scientists-steal-the-coronavirus-from-a-winnipeg-lab/
https://www.henrymakow.com/illuminati_vowed_in_1969_trave.html
https://www.henrymakow.com/2020/10/is-covid-vaccine-mark-of-the-b.html
https://truthcomestolight.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Rockefeller-Foundation-2010-Scenarios-for-the-Future-of-Technology-and-International-Development.pdf
https://www.henrymakow.com/2020/10/ghana-presdent-confirmed-world-lockdown-plot.html
http://www.agmiw.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Transcript-The-Covid-Plan_Rockefeller-Lockstep-2010.pdf
https://fascism.news/2020-10-14-canadian-government-erecting-detainment-camps-medical-tyranny.html#
Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.
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COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER:
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. FAIR USE is a use PERMITTED by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, ''educational'' or personal use tips the balance in favour of FAIR USE.
Related video:
Questions: What's Going On???
Randy Hillier
https://youtu.be/AzWLlfwfD4Y
Related Links:
Hal Turner Radio Show
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/canada-going-tyrannical-2nd-total-lockdown-isolation-camps-for-refusers
The Millenium Report: Rockefeller Lock Step 2010
http://themillenniumreport.com/2020/07/rockefeller-lockstep-2010-was-blueprint-for-2020-covid-19-pandemic/
Biill Gates ID 2020
https://id2020.org/
https://orientalreview.org/2020/04/29/bill-gates-vaccinations-microchips-and-patent-060606/
https://www.fredericknewspost.com/news/politics_and_government/military/fort-detrick-laboratory-restored-to-full-operations-after-being-shut-down-by-cdc/article_fcee204f-1493-52fb-ba9b-f80cb00da727.html
https://accesswinnipeg.com/2020/01/did-chinese-scientists-steal-the-coronavirus-from-a-winnipeg-lab/
https://www.henrymakow.com/illuminati_vowed_in_1969_trave.html
https://www.henrymakow.com/2020/10/is-covid-vaccine-mark-of-the-b.html
https://truthcomestolight.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Rockefeller-Foundation-2010-Scenarios-for-the-Future-of-Technology-and-International-Development.pdf
https://www.henrymakow.com/2020/10/ghana-presdent-confirmed-world-lockdown-plot.html
http://www.agmiw.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Transcript-The-Covid-Plan_Rockefeller-Lockstep-2010.pdf
https://fascism.news/2020-10-14-canadian-government-erecting-detainment-camps-medical-tyranny.html#
Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.
Global Agenda Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/GlobalAgenda
Email: [email protected]
Please Subscribe to my YouTube Channels, Follow me on Twitter and Ring My Bell of course.
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
Global Agenda
http://www.youtube.com/c/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda II
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCASoo-Dv5sztEWgts5Nq7EQ
GlobalAgenda 24 Hours
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER:
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. FAIR USE is a use PERMITTED by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, ''educational'' or personal use tips the balance in favour of FAIR USE.
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