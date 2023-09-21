How To Defeat BlackRock - #SolutionsWatch

September 20, 2023
@corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-blackrock/
After watching How BlackRock Conquered the World, we know all about the problem: a financial behemoth is flexing its monetary muscle to shape society in its image. So what's the solution? Boycotts? Buycotts? Can we strive for something different, or are we condemned to forever be out of credit at the karma bank? Find out in this week's penetrating exploration of the problem of (and solution to) BlackRock.
