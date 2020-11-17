Underwater Cities Mean Ancient Historical Time Lines Are Incorrect

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Submerged prehistoric settlements in both the Bland and Mediterranean seas show that these areas were above water 6000 years prior, but sea levels shown at the time by classic academia are off by 1000 years. Additionally erosion patterns at the Kailash Temple complex in India indicate a far older monolithic structure than academia will allow. Out of time artifact where ever we look.