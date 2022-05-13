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Are We Over-Populated? | Patriot Streetfighter
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41 views • May 13, 2022
Is the Earth over-populated? Does population control solve problems?
Scott Mckay is joined by Sacha Stone to talk about the lies of over-population. The global elite seems to think the solution is to remove the Populus to fix a majority of problems.
To see this full episode of Patriot Streetfighter, with more insight from Scott Mckay, go to: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/scott-mckay-patriot-street-fighter/
Full Episodes of Patriot Streetfighter at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
Scott Mckay is joined by Sacha Stone to talk about the lies of over-population. The global elite seems to think the solution is to remove the Populus to fix a majority of problems.
To see this full episode of Patriot Streetfighter, with more insight from Scott Mckay, go to: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/scott-mckay-patriot-street-fighter/
Full Episodes of Patriot Streetfighter at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
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