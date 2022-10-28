Court in Peru Ruled That COVID-19 is Created by Financial Elite - Names Bill Gates, Rockefeller & Soros

Read the post/thread at Defending-Gibraltar that contains this video:



https://defending-gibraltar.net/t/covid-19-is-created-by-a-criminal-elite/4146



A trial court in Peru made a ruling that COVID-19 was created by financial elites. They specifically name Big Gates, Rockefeller, and Soros. They say there is no way they could predict this pandemic so accurately beforehand without having detailed foreknowledge.



This was reported by the renowned news reporter Veronica Russia, on Canal 26, one of the main Argentinian news broadcasters.