Court in Peru Ruled That COVID-19 is Created by Financial Elite - Names Bill Gates, Rockefeller & Soros

Read the post/thread at Defending-Gibraltar that contains this video:
https://defending-gibraltar.net/t/covid-19-is-created-by-a-criminal-elite/4146
A trial court in Peru made a ruling that COVID-19 was created by financial elites. They specifically name Big Gates, Rockefeller, and Soros. They say there is no way they could predict this pandemic so accurately beforehand without having detailed foreknowledge.
This was reported by the renowned news reporter Veronica Russia, on Canal 26, one of the main Argentinian news broadcasters.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.