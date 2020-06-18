God is good

Suffering the after-effects of torture where there is no fix because the eugenicist perpetrators are allegedly the fixers (of that which they broke),where eugenics is the norm because "those people were going to die anyway."

In other words, murder is legal and if China and our own "health care system" eugenicides hundreds of thousands who undoubtedly did not need ventilators and undoubtedly our "health care system" knew this because even the stupid media mentioned the oxygen chambers early on. Did they need those people for human experimentation? Did they need me for human experimentation or was I simply de-selected from the human race?



Where hundreds of thousands of dead Americans supposedly dead at the hands of a supposed foreign adversary mean NOTHING because THEY (the Maos, the Stalin's, and the Hitler's running this shit show)ARE the supposed foreign adversary, as much as is the foreign adversary.

Why did some people from the UN speak at my law school and say "some of you are going to have problems"? Was I de-selected by the UN who seems to be China. Why did someone from that law school come to Ky and rip a bunch of people off with a law school that never got certified?

Why is Ky totally altered?



When I saw the murder(the chokehold) I read that message loud and clear: "we will kill whoever we want when we want and we will use it deflect the populous from the genocide that we just carried out. Yes, genocide. I know because I was tortured.

"Infected" people don't go into nursing homes by mistake. That was cold blooded murder.