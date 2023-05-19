Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 3072a - Inflation Is Hiding The Recession, States Moving To Gold Standard
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3072a - May 18, 2023

Inflation Is Hiding The Recession, States Moving To Gold Standard


The people around the world are fighting back the Dutch farmers are protesting again and pushing back against the [WEF] taking their farms. Inflation has been hiding the recession, now everything is about to change. Texas is now moving towards a gold standard, will run parallel currency system.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


Keywords
recessiongreen new dealinflationdigital currencycentral bankgold standarddscbdcx22 financial reporteconomic agenda

