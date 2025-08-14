BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Winner of $167.3 Million Powerball jackpot Tasered & Arrested after he thought it would be a GREAT idea to attack a police officer, after winning Powerball
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1305 followers
228 views • 1 day ago

Winner of $167.3 MILLION in Powerball jackpot tasered and arrested after he thought it would be a GREAT idea to attack a police officer

He's from Kentucky. This happened in Florida…of course

Newly released police body cam footage of the April 29, 2025 attack. He won lottery just before.

James Farthing, who won the $167.3 million Powerball jackpot prize on April 28, was charged with resisting an officer without violence, battery on a law enforcement officer, battery and parole violation.

The video from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office shows James Shannon Farthing, 50, of Georgetown, being tased and tackled by deputies after attempting to flee following a bar fight. First responders were attempting to break up the fight between Farthing and another man, Kevin Rushing, when Farthing allegedly kicked a deputy in the face.

Farthing was arrested and taken to the Pinellas County Jail, where he was held on a $10,000 bond. He entered a plea of not guilty and was ordered to have no contact with Rushing in May.

https://www.courier-journal.com/story/news/local/2025/08/14/see-florida-arrest-video-kentucky-man-who-won-167-million-powerball-jackpot/85655884007/

Adding winning numbers:  https://www.powerball.com/167.3-million-powerball-jackpot-won-in-kentucky

