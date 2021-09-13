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Steve Hilton of Fox News Rips Into Joe Biden But Pulled His Knockout Blow
The New American
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40 views • September 13, 2021
Steve Hilton of Fox News did a great job throwing jabs but then stopped before he could win the fight. He could have delivered a massive blow to Biden, but didn't do it. What was the knockout blow? Why didn't he do it? Watch the video.

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy