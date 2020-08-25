ΟΙ ΔΗΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΚΟΙ ΘΕΛΟΥΝ ΤΟΥΣ ΜΑΥΡΟΥΣ ΥΠΟΧΕΙΡΙΑ.!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

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5 views • August 25, 2020
Ένας εκπρόσωπος των Δημοκρατικών, που δραστηριοποιείται στην πολιτεία της Τζόρτζια, συμμετείχε στο Εθνικό Συνέδριο των Ρεπουμπλικάνων τη Δευτέρα το βράδυ, και μεταξύ άλλων δήλωσε πως το Δημοκρατικό Κόμμα δεν θέλει οι μαύροι να έχουν ελεύθερα και ανεξάρτητα μυαλά
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