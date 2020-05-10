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Moth Queen - Prime Minister Thandaryeln
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9 views • May 10, 2020
Composed and recorded by Moth Queen 2020. © All rights reserved.
Dëzmyra and Lomyly meet Thandaryeln, the Prime Minister of Windurlyn. Through strength and leadership, the nation and the capital city remain strong. They admire the politicians and incumbents as they are bound and faithful to the written law.
Purchase my music in FLAC format:
Bandcamp: https://mothqueen.bandcamp.com/
Bitchute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mothqueen/
Sound Cloud: https://soundcloud.com/moth-queen
Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/mothqueen
Support: https://www.patreon.com/mothqueen
Dëzmyra and Lomyly meet Thandaryeln, the Prime Minister of Windurlyn. Through strength and leadership, the nation and the capital city remain strong. They admire the politicians and incumbents as they are bound and faithful to the written law.
Purchase my music in FLAC format:
Bandcamp: https://mothqueen.bandcamp.com/
Bitchute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mothqueen/
Sound Cloud: https://soundcloud.com/moth-queen
Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/mothqueen
Support: https://www.patreon.com/mothqueen
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