I Am A Conspiracy Theorist

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SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=38025
If you are afraid of being called a conspiracy theorist, then those words are having their intended effect. I will not censor myself to appeal to the Normie McNormiesons of the world. Yes, sometimes I theorize about conspiracies. And guess what? So do you! Now let's discuss some evidence, shall we?
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