25-Year Fireproof Home Battery: Sodium-Ion Arrives!

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- Unigrid launched NaCasa sodium-ion home battery across Europe, featuring 25-year lifespan, modular residential energy storage solution safely.
- NaCasa delivers 10-30 kWh capacity, exceeds 6,000 cycles, operates safely across extreme temperatures without performance degradation reliably.
- Sodium-ion chemistry reduces lithium, cobalt, nickel dependence, offering safer, sustainable stationary storage despite lower energy density overall.
- European availability begins immediately, with United States rollout planned 2026 following regulatory approvals and production scale-up efforts.
- Rapid sodium-ion market growth, industry investment, and affordability projections strengthen long-term residential solar backup adoption prospects worldwide.
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