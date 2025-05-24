More health insanity here in America.





Listen to FDA Commissioner Marty Makary explain that kids in our country are constantly EATING TALC despite it having been identified as a cancer-causing agent.





Talc was removed from baby powder but somehow it still exists in our CANDY, FOOD, AND MEDICINE. Unreal.





The people that have been in charge of America’s health have never given a single F about any of us.





This is why we need people like RFK and Dr. Makary to go in and flip the entire corrupt system upside down.