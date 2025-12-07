Lara Logan delivered one of the clearest, most powerful breakdowns you’ll hear this year — and it’s only 2 minutes long.





Her core argument: many of today’s biggest “crises” share the exact same pattern on purpose.





They take something natural or unavoidable…

→ label it a fatal flaw

→ declare it impossible to ever fully fix

→ and then demand endless control to “manage” it.





Examples she gives:

• Breathing out CO2 (essential for plants & all life) → framed as planetary poison

• Natural human tendency to feel most comfortable around shared culture & values (Chinatown, Little Italy, every diaspora ever) → branded as bigotry

• Normal masculine or feminine instincts → called “toxic”

• Even consciousness itself → “unconscious bias” you can never fully escape





“Create a problem that can never be solved,” she says, “and you can rule through it forever.”





Once you hear her explain the tactic, you start seeing it everywhere — climate, identity, food, energy, speech.





This 2:14 clip is crystal-clear, calm, and absolutely devastating to the narrative.





If you’ve felt something was off for years but couldn’t quite name it… this is it.





Watch with the sound on. Save it. Quote it.

It’s that important.





https://x.com/newstart_2024/status/1995631473202778496