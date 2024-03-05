Create New Account
It is God's timing for the gathering together in the clouds of the air.
PRB Ministry
Published Yesterday

2Thess Lesson #55; The Rapture is shown within the New Testament but also the theology and analogies within the Old Testament. Enoch and Noah are examples as well as highlights of a taking up of Believers as seen in 2Kings 2 and Genesis 19. 

Keywords
godjesus christbible studychristianityspiritual warfareend times

