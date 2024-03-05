It is God's timing for the gathering together in the clouds of the air.

2Thess Lesson #55; The Rapture is shown within the New Testament but also the theology and analogies within the Old Testament. Enoch and Noah are examples as well as highlights of a taking up of Believers as seen in 2Kings 2 and Genesis 19.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.