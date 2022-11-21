Hemorrhoids & Piles - Nautrual Treatment Options

Please consider donating to help keep this site availabe as one of the largest free online collections of science based information on natural and alternative health.
0:00 Introduction
0:12 How to get rid of Hemorrhoids
5:40 Diverticulitis vs. Hemorrhoids
6:06 Causes of Hemorrhoids
7:45 Conventional Treatment for Hemorrhoids
8:45 Sclerotherapy
9:34 Rubber Band Ligation
10:21 Infrared Coagulation
11:31 Hemorrhoid Surgery
12:00 Eat High-Fiber Foods
12:57 Drink Plenty of Water
13:25 Eat Fermented Foods
13:51 Limit Alcohol and Spicy Foods
14:14 Avoid Straining
14:35 Prevent Constipation
15:00 Avoid Prolonged Sitting on the Toilet
15:11 Clean Yourself Thoroughly
15:45 Butcher’s Broom
16:05 Pycnogenol
16:46 Horse Chestnut
17:04 Witch Hazel
17:16 Psyllium Husk
17:56 Cypress Oil
18:27 Helichrysum
18:45 Precautions
19:35 Bathe with Epsom salts
19:55 Coconut oil
20:03 Aloe Vera
20:22 Cold compresses or ice packs
20:43 Goldenrod
21:00 Yarrow
21:16 Almond oil & Olive oil
21:58 Black tea bags
22:18 Avoid using Apple cider vinegar
22:32 Consultation & More Info
