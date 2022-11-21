Hemorrhoids & Piles - Nautrual Treatment Options

Please consider donating to help keep this site availabe as one of the largest free online collections of science based information on natural and alternative health.





0:00 Introduction

0:12 How to get rid of Hemorrhoids

5:40 Diverticulitis vs. Hemorrhoids

6:06 Causes of Hemorrhoids

7:45 Conventional Treatment for Hemorrhoids

8:45 Sclerotherapy

9:34 Rubber Band Ligation

10:21 Infrared Coagulation

11:31 Hemorrhoid Surgery

12:00 Eat High-Fiber Foods

12:57 Drink Plenty of Water

13:25 Eat Fermented Foods

13:51 Limit Alcohol and Spicy Foods

14:14 Avoid Straining

14:35 Prevent Constipation

15:00 Avoid Prolonged Sitting on the Toilet

15:11 Clean Yourself Thoroughly

15:45 Butcher’s Broom

16:05 Pycnogenol

16:46 Horse Chestnut

17:04 Witch Hazel

17:16 Psyllium Husk

17:56 Cypress Oil

18:27 Helichrysum

18:45 Precautions

19:35 Bathe with Epsom salts

19:55 Coconut oil

20:03 Aloe Vera

20:22 Cold compresses or ice packs

20:43 Goldenrod

21:00 Yarrow

21:16 Almond oil & Olive oil

21:58 Black tea bags

22:18 Avoid using Apple cider vinegar

22:32 Consultation & More Info