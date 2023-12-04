Create New Account
Vanity Fair Exposes Fauci Over Covid-19 Origins
The New American
Published 20 hours ago

This show previously aired on 11/24/2023


Why is liberal Vanity Fair exposing Dr. Fauci? Are the globalists signaling that another bio-weapon will be released soon?


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources: Bannon’s War Room - Natalie Winters and Dr. Naomi Wolf talk about the Vanity Fair bombshell. https://rumble.com/v3x57q1-dr.-naomi-wolf-joins-warroom-to-discuss-naomi-kleins-conflicts-of-interest.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=2


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com


