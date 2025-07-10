BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr. Ardis Show-Why No One Needs a Measles Shot with Dr. Henry Ealy
Mindy
Mindy
492 followers
2
1166 views • 1 day ago

Special guest Dr. Henry Ealy joins Dr Bryan Ardis in this weeks episode of The Dr. Ardis Show, titled "Why No One Needs a Measles Shot." This episode tackles the fear-mongering around measles and exposes the truth about the MMR vaccine. Dr. Ardis and Dr. Ealy dive into the vaccine's troubling ingredients, including aborted fetal cells, bovine serum, neurotoxins like glutamate, and neomycin. They reveal how natural solutions like Vitamin A from organic carrot juice (100,000 IU beta-carotene) and Zinc can boost immunity to combat measles effectively, without risky injections.

Keywords
trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputinfaucimuskmodernapfizerklaus schwabstew petersdr bryan ardis
