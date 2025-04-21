HOW TWO BILLIONAIRES 💲 ERASED A RURAL OHIO TOWN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today we will be exploring the homes abandoned in New Albany, Ohio, and why they went abandoned...
Email: [email protected]
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RT12ohM9nj8
Let's play connect the dots:
Top 12 Smart Cities in the U.S. - Smart Cities Examples
Smart Cities in the U.S. are deploying connected technologies and IoT solutions for everything from enhanced critical infrastructure and public safety to intelligent lighting, water treatment, energy usage…
https://www.digi.com/blog/post/smart-cities-in-the-us-examples
Mayfield Rebuilds gives final report to Mayfield City Council as rebuilding gears up
One year after deadly tornadoes moved through the Local 6 area, the Mayfield City Council is getting a look at what the future of rebuilding could look like.
https://www.wpsdlocal6.com/news/mayfield-rebuilds-gives-final-report-to-mayfield-city-council-as-rebuilding-gears-up/article_39aa90c0-7a9d-11ed-af8a-5fa48035fdcb.html
Water sector cybersecurity in 2024: high stakes and urgent responses
The water sector, a cornerstone of critical infrastructure, is increasingly under siege from cyber threats. In 2024, incidents and developments highligh...
https://smartwatermagazine.com/news/smart-water-magazine/water-sector-cybersecurity-2024-high-stakes-and-urgent-responses
Why Liquid Cooling Systems Threaten Data Center Security, Water Supply
We are potentially encroaching on a water supply crisis if data center operators, utilities, and the government don't implement preventative measures now.
https://www.darkreading.com/cybersecurity-operations/why-liquid-cooling-systems-threaten-data-center-security-water-supply
Son of Faith Life church leaders arrested, charged with two counts of rape
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 36-year-old man who is the son of New Albany church leaders was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of rape. Gary Keesee Jr., the son of Faith Life Church’s senior pastors…
https://www.yahoo.com/news/son-faith-life-church-leaders-182006228.html
Priests linked to Door and Kewaunee Counties on abuse list
By Terry Kovarik -- The Diocese of Green Bay Thursday afternoon released the names of 47 priests with
https://doorcountydailynews.com/news/420125
Hundreds of Accused Clergy Left Off Church’s Sex-Abuse Lists
Richard J. Poster served time for possessing child pornography, violated his probation by having contact with children, admitted masturbating in the bushes near a church school and in 2005 was put on a…
https://www.courthousenews.com/hundreds-of-accused-clergy-left-off-churchs-lists/
Southern Baptist Convention Names 700 Pastors Accused Of Sexual Abuse
The Southern Baptist Convention decision follows a blistering report saying top leaders stonewalled, denigrated sex abuse victims for years.
https://patch.com/us/across-america/southern-baptists-name-pastors-credibly-accused-sex-abuse
Evangelicals need to focus on church's sexual abuse epidemic, not just Trump or drag queens
There is a clear pattern of abusive and at times criminal behavior among pastors and other leaders in a growing list of evangelical congregations.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/columnist/2024/06/23/evangelical-leaders-sexual-abuse-gateway-church-sbc/74127494007/
Southern Baptist leaders release a previously secret list of accused sexual abusers
In response to an explosive investigation, a list has been released of hundreds of pastors and other church-affiliated personnel accused of abuse. The cases largely span from 2000-2019.
https://www.npr.org/2022/05/27/1101734793/southern-baptist-sexual-abuse-list-released
Here's What Happens When Big Data Takes Over a Small Town
In Virginia, the planet's largest proposed data center threatens local ecosystems
https://www.sierraclub.org/sierra/2024-3-fall/feature/big-data-centers-heres-what-happens-when-takes-over-small-town
And last but hardly least:
C40 is a global network of mayors of the world’s leading cities that are united in action to confront the climate crisis.