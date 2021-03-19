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Predictive Programming in Video Games
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39 views • March 19, 2021
This CREEPY Video Truly SCARES DISTURBS Me! 2018 - MIRRORED
A very informative video by StrangerThanFiction youtube channel providing evidence and discussing Predictive Programming in Video Games and the agenda behind them.
Though i have to say the guy at the end of the video is well off the mark in regards to his New Age Beliefs..
A very informative video by StrangerThanFiction youtube channel providing evidence and discussing Predictive Programming in Video Games and the agenda behind them.
Though i have to say the guy at the end of the video is well off the mark in regards to his New Age Beliefs..
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