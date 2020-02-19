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AREN'T YOUR CHILDREN WORTH IT?
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3 views • February 19, 2020
The lieutenants of geoengineering crimes against humanity have HUGE vulnerabilities whereas the government has tried hard to insulate itself and who really are the "elite" satanists tied directly to geoengineering? Commercial aircraft have ejected possibly highly toxic chemicals on people and animals over which they have flown. Masses of people can consider individual and class action lawsuits as well as criminal prosecution for crimes against humanity as they gather similar evidence. Even though the United States government has implemented laws to insulate itself from lawsuits for such activity, corporate airlines like United Airlines and American Eagle Airlines are not insulated from responsibility for the harm they inflict on populations. Subpoenas and depositions seeking out information about flight details, ground and air witness accounts, service records, transponder records, maintenance records, substance analysis, thorough aircraft inspections, flyover air samples, soil analysis, water analysis, service contracts, payments, earnings (follow the money), and more would yield a trove of information. There are even those who will invest in lawsuits so there are probably lawyers who are drooling at the prospects and airlines who are looking much more carefully at their options. Learn more about people who invest in and underwrite lawsuits at https://www.nytimes.com/2015/10/25/magazine/should-you-be-allowed-to-invest-in-a-lawsuit.html.
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