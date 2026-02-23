BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Spiritual Revival in America Necessary as AI Transforms the World - Hank Erwin
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
423 followers
7 views • 2 days ago


Technology and skepticism have changed culture and society in so many ways, moving humanity away from the richness of a relationship with God and others and into an unfulfilling state of ongoing busyness. Former U.S. Senator, Hank Erwin, is a vocal advocate for Veterans’ benefits and COO for the Great American Prayer Revival. Hank’s mission is to spark a national revival with the GAP26 Movement - a call to national prayer and unity being televised nationwide from March 1 through March 4. Is Jesus going to be Lord in America again? Can revival and spiritual flourishing return to this blessed nation? It’s never too late to embrace the Gospel and the hope found in Christ! This good news is especially welcome amid a rapidly changing world that is grappling with a frightening AI revolution that is ushering in the End Times.



TAKEAWAYS


God’s hand was in the founding of America, and He has sustained us to this point


GAP26’s goal is to encourage Americans to PRAY together


America is at a technological and cultural crossroads with the integration of AI being implemented into every area of our lives


When America can acknowledge Christ and turn to Him, positive change will start to change our nation as a result



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3NPYQsp

AI and the Antichrist video: https://bit.ly/3Ogo03K

America’s Prayer Revival GAP26 video: https://bit.ly/4ahmhUo


🔗 CONNECT WITH GREAT AMERICAN PRAYER

Website: https://gap-event.org/

Facebook: https://bit.ly/40mB2PQ

Instagram: https://bit.ly/4qOGohK


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Tiny Revival (get 10% off with code TINA): https://tinyrevival.com/TINA

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook

Waveguard (get 20% off with code TINA): https://waveguard.com/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #counterculturemomapp #hankerwin #Gap26 #Revival #SpiritualAwakening #RevivalFire #GoodNews #Jesus #EndTimes #ArtificialIntelligence #AI #MachineLearning #AntiChrist #Technology #AutomatedIntelligence #SyntheticIntelligence #AIForBusiness #BusinessGrowth #AIAutomation #CashlessSociety #technology #leadership #entrepreneurship


Keywords
americatechnologyveteransprayerprophecyaiartificial intelligenceend timestechantichristsenatordigitalcashlesstina griffincounter culture mom showtechnatehank erwin
