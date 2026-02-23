Spiritual Revival in America Necessary as AI Transforms the World - Hank Erwin





Technology and skepticism have changed culture and society in so many ways, moving humanity away from the richness of a relationship with God and others and into an unfulfilling state of ongoing busyness. Former U.S. Senator, Hank Erwin, is a vocal advocate for Veterans’ benefits and COO for the Great American Prayer Revival. Hank’s mission is to spark a national revival with the GAP26 Movement - a call to national prayer and unity being televised nationwide from March 1 through March 4. Is Jesus going to be Lord in America again? Can revival and spiritual flourishing return to this blessed nation? It’s never too late to embrace the Gospel and the hope found in Christ! This good news is especially welcome amid a rapidly changing world that is grappling with a frightening AI revolution that is ushering in the End Times.









TAKEAWAYS





God’s hand was in the founding of America, and He has sustained us to this point





GAP26’s goal is to encourage Americans to PRAY together





America is at a technological and cultural crossroads with the integration of AI being implemented into every area of our lives





When America can acknowledge Christ and turn to Him, positive change will start to change our nation as a result









