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BREAKING: Social Credit IS HERE! - SAVE YOURSELF NOW! - Britain's NEW Technocracy!
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242 views • July 26, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest insane news out of Britain as Boris Johnson announces that people can get scores based on tracked and traced exercise and eating habits.
This is straight out of an episode of Black Mirror quite literally and while it is under the guise of health and convenience, it is far more nefarious. It comes from a long planned social credit system that has been plotted through the Trilateral Commission and Maoist China for half a century.
In this video, we break down how China has been used as a testing ground for this technology for decades and how it has been used against people on the ground in China which happens to be the most totalitarian country in the world.
Now, with vaccine passports, this just got a lot more dangerous. We need to stand up now.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest insane news out of Britain as Boris Johnson announces that people can get scores based on tracked and traced exercise and eating habits.
This is straight out of an episode of Black Mirror quite literally and while it is under the guise of health and convenience, it is far more nefarious. It comes from a long planned social credit system that has been plotted through the Trilateral Commission and Maoist China for half a century.
In this video, we break down how China has been used as a testing ground for this technology for decades and how it has been used against people on the ground in China which happens to be the most totalitarian country in the world.
Now, with vaccine passports, this just got a lot more dangerous. We need to stand up now.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
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JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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