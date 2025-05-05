BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Simple and Effective Worm Composting
Marjory Wildcraft
Marjory Wildcraft
82 views • 7 days ago

I show you Peter-Paul who does worm composting in his backyard. His garden is amazing! And he also has a side gig selling or trading the worm compost leachate to friends and neighbors. This was shot a while back and Peter Paul traded a 5 gallon jug of worm leachate for a new iPhone 4 when it was just released.

This is the kind of extra income stream you can easily create for yourself. And the key to navigating the future (like now) is lots of different income streams… Especially anything related to producing food.

The empty shelves and food riots have not begun yet, but it is coming this summer. I’m not trying to scare you - just get you motivated to do something. :) Big changes, almost too big to believe, are afoot.

This is something you can do for very little cost and big returns.

