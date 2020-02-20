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So God Made A Farmer (Tribute To Paul Harvey)
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16 views • February 20, 2020
During a forum at Oxford University in 2016, Bloomberg said, “I could teach anybody, even people in this room, no offense intended, to be a farmer. It’s a process. You dig a hole, you put a seed in, you put dirt on top, add water, up comes the corn. You could learn that.” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted video of the forum, writing, “Bloomberg wouldn’t last 3 seconds as a farmer… but like his comments on minorities, you can tell he really hates regular hardworking Americans.
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