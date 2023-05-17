Coach killed by VAXX after saying "This is life saving you dumbass @#$&#$&"

https://t.me/covidbc/11418

Don Allen Sellers

August 10, 2021

"I DON'T GIVE A DAMN

IF YOU HAVEN'T BEEN VACCINATED AGAINST A PANDEMIC THAT HAS KILLED OVER 600,000 PEOPLE.......YOU DON'T GIVE A F$#&!!!!!!

IF YOU ARE SELLING VACCINATION CARDS.....YOU ARE GOING TO HELL!!!!! YOU ARE THE LOWEST DIRT ON EARTH.

THIS IS NOT POLITICAL.....THIS IS LIFE SAVING YOU DUMBASS @#$&#$&

FILL IN THE WORD."

###

Karla White Carey

8h

"I am completely LOST! The call last night literally took my breath away! He has been MY BROTHER since 1975! Oh how I’m going to miss our talks! Don, there’s so many things I want to say but I can’t put the words together!

Sharon Taylor Sellers, I am here Sis! You know that!

To all who love Don Allen Sellers, we are all better for having had him in our lives!

God rest your soul BROTHER…Love You so much!💔"

Mirrored - bootcamp

