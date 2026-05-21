Iran LEGO - The Martyred President, Ebrahim Raisi

The martyred president;

Ebrahim Raisi



For the worker. For the people. For Palestine.

The man who brought dying factories back to life.

The man who wore out exhaustion itself.



He never stopped, Until...



"The Tireless President"



🆔 @explosivemedia

Explosive Media pays tribute to former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash in northwestern Iran two years earlier in May 2024