Iran LEGO - The Martyred President, Ebrahim Raisi

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The martyred president;
Ebrahim Raisi
For the worker. For the people. For Palestine.
The man who brought dying factories back to life.
The man who wore out exhaustion itself.
He never stopped, Until...
"The Tireless President"
🆔 @explosivemedia
Explosive Media pays tribute to former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash in northwestern Iran two years earlier in May 2024