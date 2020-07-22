© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
St. Louis couple speaks out after felony charge
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
282 views • July 22, 2020
After being slapped with a felony charge for waving their guns at a group of protesters in front of their home, St. Louis couple Mark and Patty McCloskey speak out about their experience that day, and in legal and social media discourse since the incident. - with Newsmax TV's Greg Kelly
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.