Enoch Prophecy About OUR Time

Do you realize that all of us only have two choices we can make about anything in this world? You can believe a lie or you can believe the truth. And even though many things are hidden from us, it's still possible to find the truth, if we really want to. Eventually though we'll all be faced with the truth because if you reject the truth, you'll find yourself in a place you didn't choose.





If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior... Click this link:

https://www.thinkaboutit.online/want-jesus-christ-now/





IF YOU ARE ABLE TO HELP, PLEASE use the Donorbox link below. THANK YOU SO MUCH! https://donorbox.org/think-about-it-support





WEBSITE:

https://thinkaboutit.news





VISIT US ON SUBSTACK:

https://thinkaboutitnow.substack.com/





STORE:

https://think-about-it-2.creator-spring.com/





Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.