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Medicine In The Hands Of Madmen: Government Taking Over Healthcare World Over
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181 views • February 13, 2021
What we are seeing taking place today is nothing short of medical tyranny, and much of it is in clear and open violation of the Nuremberg Code. The Sons of Liberty's health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani and Dr. Kevin Corbett join me from the UK to speak about the latest vaccine propaganda, court cases and give tips for people as to what they should be putting their money and efforts towards rather than cable tv.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/medicine-in-the-hands-of-madmen-government-taking-over-healthcare-world-over/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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