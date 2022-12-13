Doctors Must Defend Puberty Blockers For Kids, According To Top U.S. Health Official | Ep. 57

Rachel Levine, Assistant Secretary of Health and biological man, says all doctors need to stand up and defend children being given puberty blockers and other gender treatments.
✍️Leave Us A Message: StayEducated.org
📲 Watch More | FreedomProject Media App
© FreedomProject 2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.