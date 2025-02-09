The Price of Survival in Jenin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this interview, Thaer Abu Jar from the Jenin Refugee Camp discusses the hardships faced by displaced families during the recent incursions. He shares his experience of leaving his home, the challenges of finding safety, and the emotional and physical toll of the ongoing conflict.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 28/01/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video