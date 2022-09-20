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"The Elect Stand Alone" with Dr. Stephen Pidgeon, Shane and Jessica Knock
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270 views • September 20, 2022
Daniel 12:3 "They shall shine like stars."
Join Shane and Jessica Knock as they take this deeper with Dr.Stephen Pidgeon who joins us here in the UK from his Ireland location where he is based this week for research and mission.
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