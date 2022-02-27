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P80 Ralph vs Congress // Episode 18
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4 views • February 27, 2022
While I have known about P80 Ralph for a while, I had never talked to him... until this podcast.
Both of us were targeted by 5 Senators that have unethically if not illegally have used taxpayer money to enforce the policies of private industry where no laws were broken. This letter brought us together and I am glad that the two of us are now creator buddies!
There is a little bit of adult language in this episode but nothing too harsh.
You can reach P80 Ralph on YouTube at https://throomtargets.com/https://www.youtube.com/c/P80RalphV2
You can reach P80 Ralph on Instagram at
https://www.instagram.com/strike80ralph/
Or you can visit P80 Ralph's webpage at
https://p80ralph.com/
This podcast sponsor is Brownells. Brownenells has all kinds of gunsmithing tools and is almost a one-stop-shop for everything you could be looking for. Check them out on my affiliate link at https://alnk.to/fwm1t7o
Don't forget to sign up for my newsletter to see more content and what I am up to. you can sign up at https://trb.fyi/newsletter/
*** You can support my work by ***
♦ Shop our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee
♦ TRB Newsletter Signup: https://trb.fyi/newsletter/
♦ Primary Arms: https://alnk.to/apNjfm8
♦ Check out our SWAG Store: https://bit.ly/2SpVCj3
♦ Become a Member of #TeamBansh here: https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo
♦ TRB AFFILIATES AND DISCOUNT CODES: https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee
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Social Media
Website https://www.trb.fyi
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee
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Gear that I run
Computer https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3
Studio https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC
Camera and Mic https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL
My 3d Printer setup https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53
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Credits The Rogue Banshee Original Content Credit:
Jason Schaller [email protected]
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The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision. Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
Both of us were targeted by 5 Senators that have unethically if not illegally have used taxpayer money to enforce the policies of private industry where no laws were broken. This letter brought us together and I am glad that the two of us are now creator buddies!
There is a little bit of adult language in this episode but nothing too harsh.
You can reach P80 Ralph on YouTube at https://throomtargets.com/https://www.youtube.com/c/P80RalphV2
You can reach P80 Ralph on Instagram at
https://www.instagram.com/strike80ralph/
Or you can visit P80 Ralph's webpage at
https://p80ralph.com/
This podcast sponsor is Brownells. Brownenells has all kinds of gunsmithing tools and is almost a one-stop-shop for everything you could be looking for. Check them out on my affiliate link at https://alnk.to/fwm1t7o
Don't forget to sign up for my newsletter to see more content and what I am up to. you can sign up at https://trb.fyi/newsletter/
*** You can support my work by ***
♦ Shop our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee
♦ TRB Newsletter Signup: https://trb.fyi/newsletter/
♦ Primary Arms: https://alnk.to/apNjfm8
♦ Check out our SWAG Store: https://bit.ly/2SpVCj3
♦ Become a Member of #TeamBansh here: https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo
♦ TRB AFFILIATES AND DISCOUNT CODES: https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee
-------
Social Media
Website https://www.trb.fyi
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee
-------
-------
Gear that I run
Computer https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3
Studio https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC
Camera and Mic https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL
My 3d Printer setup https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53
-------
-------
Credits The Rogue Banshee Original Content Credit:
Jason Schaller [email protected]
-------
The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision. Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
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