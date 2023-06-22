Penance - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep.93 with Fr. Mark Baron

Fr. Mark Baron, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)





June 22, 2023





What is Penance? Why is it necessary? Can it really help us to get to Heaven? What does the Bible say about it? Join guest host, Fr. Mark Baron, MIC, as he helps us to understand the many facets of Penance. Then hear the inspiring story of a man who performs the ultimate act of mercy — forgiveness.





Watch Fr. Mark Baron and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of Divine Mercy on our new show Living Divine Mercy airing every Wednesday at 6:30pm EST on EWTN. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 93: Penance





