© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EP. 20 October Updates...volcanoes, tsunamis, smart devices and tech, siphoning our energy, entities
Follow
2
Share
Report
196 views • December 01, 2021
What in the world is happening?
Severe weather, volcanoes, tsunamis, are we in the end times!?
What are the 10 days of darkness?
What about shipping containers and product shortages- will it get better or worse?
Updates regarding transmissions from those who took the arm mark.
Collective work in the spiritual realm.
Do we need to use caution with smart tech and how is it deployed against us.
To join my sessions or request a free assessment learn more at: www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsrestoredwellness
YouTube: Roots Restored Wellness
Severe weather, volcanoes, tsunamis, are we in the end times!?
What are the 10 days of darkness?
What about shipping containers and product shortages- will it get better or worse?
Updates regarding transmissions from those who took the arm mark.
Collective work in the spiritual realm.
Do we need to use caution with smart tech and how is it deployed against us.
To join my sessions or request a free assessment learn more at: www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsrestoredwellness
YouTube: Roots Restored Wellness
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.