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#257: Unmasking Anthony Fauci—Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
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72 views • November 22, 2021
Finally, someone has exposed the corruption of the tiny tyrant from Brooklyn, Anthony Fauci. And who better than trial attorney and best-selling author Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. chairman of Children’s Health Defense? Fauci’s crimes predate the Covid catastrophe of 2020 and date back to the AIDS era in which thousands of homosexuals were killed by the toxic chemical drug AZT authorized by Fauci himself?
Kennedy spoke with me about his book, which brings the receipts, The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health. Massively and meticulously researched, this is an extremely important contribution to the fight for health and sanity.
POINTS COVERED
👉The brief history of Fauci’s corruption and manifest crimes
👉The deaths of thousands of homosexuals with AIDS who were killed with Fauci-endorsed AZT
👉How the oligarchs who operate the pandemic have funneled more billions into the pockets of already-billionaires
👉How under Fauci’s reign, allergic, autoimmune, and chronic illnesses have mushroomed to afflict 54 percent of children, up from 12.8 percent when he took over NIAID in 1984
👉Why allergic diseases like asthma, eczema, food allergies, allergic rhinitis, and anaphylaxis suddenly exploded beginning in 1989, five years after he came to power.
👉Fauci’s historic role as the leading architect of “agency capture”—the corporate seizure of America’s public health agencies by the pharmaceutical industry.
👉The connections between the cabal that killed Kennedy’s father and uncle, and the cabal currently imposing global lockdowns and mass death today.
RESOURCES
👉Get a copy of the book here: https://amzn.to/3qAMU0a
DONATE
👉https://www.patrickcoffin.media/donate
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👉Telegram: https://t.me/patrickcoffinmedia
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Kennedy spoke with me about his book, which brings the receipts, The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health. Massively and meticulously researched, this is an extremely important contribution to the fight for health and sanity.
POINTS COVERED
👉The brief history of Fauci’s corruption and manifest crimes
👉The deaths of thousands of homosexuals with AIDS who were killed with Fauci-endorsed AZT
👉How the oligarchs who operate the pandemic have funneled more billions into the pockets of already-billionaires
👉How under Fauci’s reign, allergic, autoimmune, and chronic illnesses have mushroomed to afflict 54 percent of children, up from 12.8 percent when he took over NIAID in 1984
👉Why allergic diseases like asthma, eczema, food allergies, allergic rhinitis, and anaphylaxis suddenly exploded beginning in 1989, five years after he came to power.
👉Fauci’s historic role as the leading architect of “agency capture”—the corporate seizure of America’s public health agencies by the pharmaceutical industry.
👉The connections between the cabal that killed Kennedy’s father and uncle, and the cabal currently imposing global lockdowns and mass death today.
RESOURCES
👉Get a copy of the book here: https://amzn.to/3qAMU0a
DONATE
👉https://www.patrickcoffin.media/donate
FOLLOW ME
👉Telegram: https://t.me/patrickcoffinmedia
👉Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realpatrickcoffin/
👉BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1NpgZJSoZaLJ/
👉Gab: https://gab.com/PatrickCoffin
👉Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patrickcoffin
SUBSCRIBE TO MY NEWSLETTER
👉https://www.patrickcoffin.media/show
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