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Judge Joe Brown- FBI Director Should Be Removed for Calling to Arrest Congressmen
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20 views • June 10, 2021
Judge Joe Brown of https://thejudgejoebrownshow.com joins The Alex Jones Show to call out FBI Director Frank Figliuzzi for trampling the constitution and the modern civil rights movement after he called for the arrest of congressmen who questioned the validity of the fraudulent 2021 presidential election.
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