The Real Mount Sinai yn Saudi Arabia: Exodus Is Real - Welsh Audio

Ymunwch â'n taith Hydref 2022 i Fynydd Sinai! ➡️ https://livingpassages.com/tour/saudi-arabia-mt-sinai-midian-ryan-mauro/
Gweler y Rhaglen Ddogfen Lawn: Dod o Hyd i Fynydd Moses: The Real Mount Sinai yn Saudi Arabia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YjrxHqNy5CQ
Sodom a Gomorra IsReal: Ieuenctid yn haeddu Gwrthryfel Iach
https://www.brighteon.com/13c99532-3c27-4fc5-ac67-25907f4c8150
Ron Wyatt Discoveries -2022- Gomorrah- Red Sea Crossing- Mt Sinai- Noah-s Ark (Gyda Dolenni i lawer mwy o fideos)
https://www.brighteon.com/8b890d1f-d654-446e-8cfd-c9da59fb9ef9
Gweler y dystiolaeth ddofn a gyflwynir yn y ffilm hon sy'n cadarnhau un o'r digwyddiadau mwyaf sylfaenol yn y Beibl i chi'ch hun!
Sinai, Elim, Horeb, Exodus, Israel, Iesu, Moses, Yeshua, Mana, Nefoedd, Tad, Jehofa, Sawdi, Arabia, Jerwsalem, Seion, Prawf, Tystiolaeth, Bodolaeth, prawf o Dduw, Iesu real
