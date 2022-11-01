Create New Account
The Real Mount Sinai yn Saudi Arabia: Exodus Is Real - Welsh Audio
Ymunwch â'n taith Hydref 2022 i Fynydd Sinai! ➡️ https://livingpassages.com/tour/saudi-arabia-mt-sinai-midian-ryan-mauro/

Gweler y Rhaglen Ddogfen Lawn: Dod o Hyd i Fynydd Moses: The Real Mount Sinai yn Saudi Arabia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YjrxHqNy5CQ

Sodom a Gomorra IsReal: Ieuenctid yn haeddu Gwrthryfel Iach
https://www.brighteon.com/13c99532-3c27-4fc5-ac67-25907f4c8150

Gweld Mwy:
Ron Wyatt Discoveries -2022- Gomorrah- Red Sea Crossing- Mt Sinai- Noah-s Ark (Gyda Dolenni i lawer mwy o fideos)
https://www.brighteon.com/8b890d1f-d654-446e-8cfd-c9da59fb9ef9

Gweler y dystiolaeth ddofn a gyflwynir yn y ffilm hon sy'n cadarnhau un o'r digwyddiadau mwyaf sylfaenol yn y Beibl i chi'ch hun!

Sinai, Elim, Horeb, Exodus, Israel, Iesu, Moses, Yeshua, Mana, Nefoedd, Tad, Jehofa, Sawdi, Arabia, Jerwsalem, Seion, Prawf, Tystiolaeth, Bodolaeth, prawf o Dduw, Iesu real

Free Audio Bible In Most Languages: FaithComesByHearing.com

