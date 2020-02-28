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What's On My Minds 2-28-20
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7 views • February 28, 2020
Today I have 7 days worth of news that you have probably not heard of.
There are narratives being woven all throughout the MSM, and they weave such garbage to keep you distracted from the reality of our world. I am here to shine a light on the stories that paint a clear picture of the hellhole we are sliding into as a society. Although, I still hold onto hope that you being made aware of such happenings will eventually help us put an end to the chaos we all know as clown world.
7 stories of pedos. 8 stories of WTF? 3 stories of freaky Floridians and I end today's video with 3 good news stories.
These are just a fraction of the news that are over on my Minds.com.
My Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
My Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/montanamama/
My Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channel/brassboundamerican
Curator's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/curator_daddy/
Curator's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/curator_daddy/
SirHueWhite's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/sirhuewhite/
Sir's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/noticemore/
The Garbage Man's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/TheGarbageMan/
Nothing To See Here's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/NothingToSeeHere/
There are narratives being woven all throughout the MSM, and they weave such garbage to keep you distracted from the reality of our world. I am here to shine a light on the stories that paint a clear picture of the hellhole we are sliding into as a society. Although, I still hold onto hope that you being made aware of such happenings will eventually help us put an end to the chaos we all know as clown world.
7 stories of pedos. 8 stories of WTF? 3 stories of freaky Floridians and I end today's video with 3 good news stories.
These are just a fraction of the news that are over on my Minds.com.
My Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
My Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/montanamama/
My Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channel/brassboundamerican
Curator's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/curator_daddy/
Curator's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/curator_daddy/
SirHueWhite's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/sirhuewhite/
Sir's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/noticemore/
The Garbage Man's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/TheGarbageMan/
Nothing To See Here's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/NothingToSeeHere/
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