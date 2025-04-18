NEW SCIENCE SHOWS FLU SHOT MAKES YOU MORE LIKELY TO GET THE FLU

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A new Cleveland Clinic study finds that this year’s flu shot not only failed to protect against influenza but actually increased the risk of infection by 27% among vaccinated healthcare workers. Despite widespread promotion, the vaccine showed negative efficacy, raising serious questions about flu shot recommendations.