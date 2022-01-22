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Dr Kaufman & Dr Cowan - Their Conclusion On The Dr Mercola Claim - 72777
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315 views • January 22, 2022
They completely dismantle Mercola's ridiculous claim, ruffling him up a bit, but then they straiten out his tie for him and provides a sincerely gracious face-saving out. Will Mercola take it, or will he double-down on stupid? It should tell us all we need to know(or what I already suspect...)
Tom's channel -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CivTSuEjw6Qp/
Andy's channel -
https://odysee.com/@DrAndrewKaufman:f
In this webinar, Dr. Andrew Kaufman and I discussed Dr. Mercola's recent statement on SARS-COV-2. You can read Dr. Mercola’s original statement here:
https://chironreturn.org/documents/mercola-sars-cov-real.pdf
Here are the additional links referenced during the discussion:
Virus Isolation - Is It Real? -
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/THE-MAINSTREAM-CONTROLLED-OPPOSITION-DOCTORS-ARE-OFFICIALLY-IN-A-PANIC-72777:4
An Open Letter to Dr. Mercola -
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/Open-Letter-to-Dr-Mercola-72777:7
What is a Virus? -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=thsDCmtkcOA
72777
Tom's channel -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CivTSuEjw6Qp/
Andy's channel -
https://odysee.com/@DrAndrewKaufman:f
In this webinar, Dr. Andrew Kaufman and I discussed Dr. Mercola's recent statement on SARS-COV-2. You can read Dr. Mercola’s original statement here:
https://chironreturn.org/documents/mercola-sars-cov-real.pdf
Here are the additional links referenced during the discussion:
Virus Isolation - Is It Real? -
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/THE-MAINSTREAM-CONTROLLED-OPPOSITION-DOCTORS-ARE-OFFICIALLY-IN-A-PANIC-72777:4
An Open Letter to Dr. Mercola -
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/Open-Letter-to-Dr-Mercola-72777:7
What is a Virus? -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=thsDCmtkcOA
72777
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