Wake Up Sleepy Joe: Saudis Cozy Up to Russia
The global geopolitical landscape shifted today, but few people noticed it. America’s longtime Middle Eastern ally Saudi Arabia politically slapped Joe Biden in the face by slashing oil production and also by indicating that the House of Saudi is ready to change dancing partners on the world stage. Goodbye USA. Hello Russia.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 10/5/22


