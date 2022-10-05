Wake Up Sleepy Joe: Saudis Cozy Up to Russia

The global geopolitical landscape shifted today, but few people noticed it. America’s longtime Middle Eastern ally Saudi Arabia politically slapped Joe Biden in the face by slashing oil production and also by indicating that the House of Saudi is ready to change dancing partners on the world stage. Goodbye USA. Hello Russia.

