Counterfeit healing and miracles
Published 17 hours ago

2Thess lesson #81; Most Christians do not understand the temporary gifts given at the pre-canon of the Chruch age. Healing and tongues are two that many still attempt to use and yet a study in the accuracy of scripture tells a different tale. Looking into Isaiah 28 will help clarify some of the misconceptions. 

godjesus christbible studychristianityspiritual warfareend times

