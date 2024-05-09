Counterfeit healing and miracles

2Thess lesson #81; Most Christians do not understand the temporary gifts given at the pre-canon of the Chruch age. Healing and tongues are two that many still attempt to use and yet a study in the accuracy of scripture tells a different tale. Looking into Isaiah 28 will help clarify some of the misconceptions.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.