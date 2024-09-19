BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🔐 Unlocking The Secret Behind Fear: It’s Not All In Your Head! 🧠❌➡️🫀
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
186 followers
74 views • 7 months ago

🤔 Did you know fear doesn’t actually start in your mind? 🤯 It begins in your body and then spreads to your thoughts.

👨🤝Daniel Packard, a UC Berkeley Mechanical Engineer and CEO of Permanent Anxiety Solutions has the answer of What if calming your body could quiet your mind? 🧘♂️

🎶 https://ln.run/VstO6

🔍 👨 He explains we’re wired for survival in ways you might not expect. Your body feels first; your mind just follows along, like a little computer processing the body’s needs. 🛠️🖥️

🥡 Think about it: You don’t think about being hungry first—you feel it in your stomach. Then, your mind jumps in, figuring out what to eat and where. 🍕🤔

😏 Ready to flip the script on fear?

✨ Calm the body, and you calm the mind. Focus on your body's signals—it’s the key to mastering fear and stress. 💪🧠

✨ Follow for more insights into mastering your body-mind connection by clicking the link in our bio or description above. 📎🔄

Keywords
mindfulnessmind body connectionfear management
